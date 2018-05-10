Sen. Ted Cruz said Thursday that he’s been encouraging President Trump to leave the Iran deal for months.

“I think the president did exactly the right thing to pull out of the Iran deal,” Mr. Cruz, Texas Republican, said on Fox News.

The senator said that the administration needs to put pressure on Iran to prevent them from ever obtaining a nuclear weapon.

“What we need to do and what we’re … doing is reimposing crushing sanctions, urging our allies to do the same, and making sure Iran never, never, never gets a nuclear weapon,” Mr. Cruz said.

Mr. Trump officially withdrew the U.S. from the Iran nuclear agreement earlier this week and began the process of reimposing the sanctions that were in place prior to the deal. The agreement was reached under the Obama administration and offered relief from sanctions in exchange for Iran slowing its nuclear production and allowing inspectors to monitor its activities.

