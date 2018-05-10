WASHINGTON (AP) - The Latest on President Donald Trump’s rally in Indiana with Vice President Mike Pence (all times local):

8:35 p.m.

President Donald Trump is taking on Indiana’s Democratic Sen. Joe Donnelly, branding him “Sleepin’ Joe” and a “swamp person” at a rally in Elkhart, Indiana.

Trump assailed Donnelly on Thursday, two days after Republicans nominated former state lawmaker Mike Braun to challenge the vulnerable Democratic in November. It’s expected to be one of the most competitive Senate campaigns.

Trump says Donnelly will “do whatever Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi tell him to do” and “say one thing in Elkhart,” and then support the “radical, liberal agenda.”

Before the rally, Donnelly’s campaign said the senator had voted with Trump 62 percent of the time “because he works for Hoosiers, not any politician or political party.”

Trump’s political advisers see the rally as a way to project party unity following a bruising primary.

___

7:55 p.m.

President Donald Trump is declaring America “rockin’” as he kicks off a campaign rally in Elkhart, Indiana.

Trump on Thursday talked up the economy and his accomplishments, telling a rowdy audience that the “great news keeps rolling in.”

He says he doesn’t think “we’ve ever done better as a country.” He says, “We making America proud. We are rockin.’”

Trump is also warning of the potential consequences of Democratic wins in the midterms in November that threaten to derail his agenda in Congress.

He says he’s making strides like never before, but that can disappear if voters elect “fools” into office.

___

7:30 p.m.

Vice President Mike Pence is praising President Donald Trump’s leadership at a rally in his home state of Indiana.

Pence, the state’s former governor, in introducing the president in Elkhart on Thursday. He says Trump has kept his campaign promises and is embracing his leadership role on the world stage.

Pence says the president is making progress on North Korea and bringing home three Americans who were held there. He notes that the U.S. is pulling out of the “disastrous” Iran nuclear deal and opening up the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem.

The vice president is blasting Democratic Sen. Joe Donnelly of Indiana. He says when Trump asked him to support his tax overhaul or his plan to end the Affordable Care Act, “Joe voted no.” Pence says Donnelly’s Republican opponent, Mike Braun “will stand” with Trump.

___

12:20 a.m.

President Donald Trump is returning to his campaign roots with big-stage events allowing him to target vulnerable Senate Democrats and mobilize his most fervent supporters on behalf of Republicans.

Trump is set to rally supporters in Elkhart, Indiana, on Thursday night, two days after state Republicans nominated former state lawmaker Mike Braun to challenge vulnerable Democratic U.S. Sen. Joe Donnelly.

Trump’s political advisers view the event as a way to project party unity following a bruising primary between Braun and two Indiana Republican congressmen. Home-state Vice President Mike Pence will also attend the rally.

Trump has told advisers he is eager to ramp up his campaign travel on behalf of Republicans.

