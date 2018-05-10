Former Minnesota Gov. Tim Pawlenty launched his own podcast on Wednesday as his way of updating voters on the goings-on in his gubernatorial campaign.

“I want you to hear straight from me, that’s why we’ve started the “Pawcast” - a podcast to keep you updated on what’s happening on the campaign. Listen to our inaugural episode and tell me what you think. #mngov” Mr. Pawlentytweeted.

The podcast featured Mr. Pawlenty talking about sanctuary state policy, the NFL national anthem kneeling situation and other hot-button political issues. Guests included state Rep. Nick Zerwas and local radio host Bob Sansevere.

Mr. Pawlenty is running for his former seat as governor. He served two terms between 2003 and 2011.

