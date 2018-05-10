SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - An alliance of construction trade unions is rescinding its endorsement of a state legislator who is the focus of an investigation into sexual harassment allegations.

The New Mexico Building and Construction Trades Council announced its decision Thursday to withdraw the endorsement of Santa Fe-area Rep. Carl Trujillo in a Democratic primary race until harassment allegations are investigated and resolved. The council represents about 10,000 craft professionals affiliated with 15 unions.

Trujillo has been accused by former lobbyist Laura Bonar of sexually harassing behavior several years ago as the two worked together on animal welfare legislation. He says the allegations are lies.

An investigative committee of four lawmakers has been appointed to determine if there is probable cause to pursue charges against Trujillo.

Trujillo is campaigning against fellow Democrat Andrea Romero.

