LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Arkansas college administrators say guns at school haven’t caused any notable problems since being allowed, but some lawmakers are still concerned about campus safety.

The college semester currently finishing up is the first since state firearms instructors began offering courses for new enhanced concealed-carry licenses. The permits result from a law last year and allow guns at public colleges and other public places previously off limits.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that administrators from a handful of higher education institutions around the state said Thursday that firearms on campus haven’t been problematic since being permitted. They say students and faculty are attending the seminars on the new law.

But some campus law enforcement officials and lawmakers are still concerned about the pitfalls of allowing guns at universities and inside dorm rooms.

___

Information from: Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, http://www.arkansasonline.com

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.