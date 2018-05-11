AT&T’s head lobbyist, who oversaw the hiring of Trump lawyer Michael Cohen, will be retiring according to a Reuters report out Friday.
The company released a statement Friday saying that hiring Mr. Cohen was a “big mistake,” but clarified that he worked on a one-year consulting contract, and not on behalf of AT&T.
The memo from CEO Randall Stephenson to employees also said AT&T never asked — and Mr. Cohen did not offer — to set up meetings with anyone in the White House.
Head lobbyist, Bob Quinn, who helped hire Mr. Cohen, plans to retire.
