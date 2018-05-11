WESTBROOK, Conn. (AP) - Amtrak is warning of service disruptions after someone was struck and killed by a train in Connecticut.

A state Transportation Department spokesman says someone was struck and killed on the tracks near the Westbrook station at about 7:30 a.m. Friday.

The person was struck by an Acela Express high-speed train en route to Boston from Washington.

Amtrak announced via Twitter that service between New Haven and Providence, Rhode Island, has been stopped “due to a trespasser incident.”

No injuries were reported to the crew or the 96 passengers aboard the train.

Amtrak police are investigating.

The victim’s name was not immediately released.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.