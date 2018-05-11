Sen. Ben Cardin said Friday he’s still undecided on whether he will support President Trump’s CIA nominee Gina Haspel due to her past experience with enhanced interrogation techniques, or what critics have called torture.

“The most important thing is to see what she said contemporaneous with the actual activities,” Mr. Cardin, Maryland Democrat, said on CNN.

The senator said that he’s been reviewing the sensitive documents of Ms. Haspel’s time at the CIA and her involvement with enhanced interrogation techniques. He said that although he has concerns about her nomination, he’s not ready to decide to vote against her.

Ms. Haspel testified Wednesday before the Senate Intelligence Committee and was questioned about her involvement with torture.

“I thought the nominee missed an opportunity — or maybe she didn’t — in how the interrogation techniques crossed a line,” Mr. Cardin said.

The Senate Intelligence Committee will have to vote Ms. Haspel out of committee prior to a floor vote.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.