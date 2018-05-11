The Department of Justice and Department Homeland Security will partner to stop U.S. companies from hiring foreign workers with visas over qualified U.S. workers, the agencies announced Friday.

The collaboration’s goal is to quickly identify employers who discriminate against U.S. workers by hiring foreign visa workers as well as immigrants who commit fraud to get hired.

“In the spirit of President Trump’s Executive Order on Buy American and Hire American, today’s partnership adds to the Civil Rights Division’s tools to stop employers from discriminating against U.S. workers by favoring foreign visa workers,” said Acting Assistant Attorney General John Gore of the Civil Rights Division. “The Division looks forward to expanding its partnerships with USCIS to hold accountable employers that discriminate against U.S. workers based on their citizenship status.”

Hiring foreign visa workers over qualified U.S. workers could be illegal, the agencies said. The Justice Department has already fielded one lawsuit and reached a settlement with two employers since it launched its Protecting U.S. Workers Initiative last year.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.