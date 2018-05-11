President Trump will make the short trip to the Capitol on Tuesday to meet with Senate Republicans, where he’s expected to take a victory lap on the ongoing North Korea negotiations and to plot strategy for selling the improving economy to voters.

Sen. John Barasso, chairman of the Senate Republican Policy Committee, announced the visit Friday.

“Our conference looks forward to discussing the key accomplishments of tax cuts and historic economic growth here at home, and the opportunity for peace on the Korean Peninsula that lies ahead,” the Wyoming Republican said.

The Senate has stalled out on big legislation so far this year, but has made some headway in confirming Mr. Trump’s nominees, particularly for judicial vacancies.

The president has pushed for an even faster pace, in the face of historic levels of obstruction by Democrats.

Mr. Trump could also talk immigration, where the Senate failed earlier this year to strike a deal on illegal immigrant “Dreamers,” and on other foreign policy challenges such as Iran, Syria and Russia.

The president also helped head off a potential election nightmare scenario this week when he stepped into a nasty GOP primary in West Virginia and told voters to reject Don Blankenship, a maverick Republican who claimed to be running in the mold of Mr. Trump, but who had vowed to shake up the Senate GOP leadership.

Republicans hope to hold control of the Senate in order to guarantee at least part of Mr. Trump’s agenda can proceed after the November elections.

