WARREN, Ohio (AP) - A former northeast Ohio mayor convicted of taking bribes in exchange for jobs and running an illegal gambling house has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Ex-Niles Mayor Ralph Infante was sentenced Friday in Trumbull County after a jury found him guilty Monday of charges that included tampering with records, theft in office, gambling and engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity.

The 62-year-old Infante asked for forgiveness and said he’d been humiliated before the judge sentenced him.

The Ohio Attorney General’s Office has said Infante received nearly $200,000 in unreported cash, income and gifts and ran an illegal gambling house in Girard.

Infante was Niles mayor 24 years before losing in the 2015 Democratic primary. Niles is roughly 70 miles (113 kilometers) southeast of Cleveland.

