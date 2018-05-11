State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said Friday that sanctions on North Korea will not change until progress is shown on denuclearization.

“Absolutely not. This administration came in very early on and designed the maximum-pressure campaign on North Korea,” Ms. Nauert said on Fox News.

President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un plan to meet next month to discuss denuclearization on the Korean peninsula. Ahead of the meeting, Mr. Kim released three Americans held prisoner in his country, but the Trump administration remains cautiously optimistic in working with the regime.

