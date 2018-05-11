White House Chief of Staff John Kelly said he has never seriously considered leaving his post and his only regret is not arriving sooner, according to an NPR interview late Thursday.

“I think in some cases, in terms of staffing or serving the president, that first six months was pretty chaotic, and there were people, some people hired, that maybe shouldn’t have,” Mr. Kelly told NPR.

“It’s not that things were a disaster that first six months, but I believe they could have been better,” he explained.

Mr. Kelly also told NPR that there are times of “great frustration” at the White House, but added that he still stands by the president.

“There’s times of great frustration, mostly because of the stories I read about myself or others that I think the world of, which is just about everybody who works at the complex and wonder whether it’s worth it to be subjected to that,” he said.



The comments come as The New York Times reports Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen considered resigning this week. President Trump apparently yelled at Ms. Nielsen and blamed her for the issues at the border. A DHS spokesperson told the newspaper that reports of Ms. Nielsen being close to resigning are “false.”

