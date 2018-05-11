Sen. Lindsey Graham said that he discussed the future with Sen. John McCain during their last meeting in an interview released Friday.

“We talked about what we could do this summer. Maybe doing some events, if he gets a little stronger, at the McCain Institute,” Mr. Graham, South Carolina Republican, said to CNN.

“We’re not talking about funerals,” he added.

Mr. Graham and Mr. McCain, Arizona Republican, have been close friends in the Senate for years. Mr. Graham went to visit Mr. McCain last week after his friend had recently been hospitalized with a stomach infection. Mr. McCain is battling an aggressive brain cancer and has not been back in Washington this year.

“It’s a tough diagnosis, not going to sugar coat this, but the guy came through the surgery and he’s getting stronger,” Mr. Graham said.

He added that they did not discuss Mr. McCain’s retirement and Mr. Graham said he planned to return to Arizona for another visit.

