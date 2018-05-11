JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri lawmakers have passed a bill to expand an address confidentiality program to cover all crime victims who fear for their safety.

Senators voted 32-0 Friday to give the bill final approval. The state program now allows victims of domestic violence, stalking, human trafficking and rape to route mail through a state-run post office box. Participants also can use a substitute address in court proceedings or for other public records.

The idea is to hide their addresses from their abusers.

The measure passed by the Legislature would make the program available to any crime victim who fears for their safety. It also would prevent court records from listing a child’s address if one of their parents is participating in the confidentiality program.

Confidentiality bill is HB 1461 .

