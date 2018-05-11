PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - An Oregon defense contractor who bribed a government official to secure more than $170 million in contracts was sentenced Friday to a year on probation and fined $5,000.

The 75-year-old contractor, who goes by Sky after changing his name from William Hovelman, sat quietly in a wheelchair at the federal courthouse in downtown Portland. Defense attorney Michael Levine said Sky suffered a massive stroke about a week after pleading guilty to conspiracy in April 2016, and has difficulty speaking.

“My client has unfortunately capped off a very long and illustrious career with a felony conviction,” Levine said. “For some folks, like my client, a felony conviction is a terrible, terrible stigma and punishment.”

Sky’s Ashland-based firm, Sky Research Inc., specializes in aerial surveys of old military bombing and gunnery ranges to find weapons debris. Court documents say a program manager for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in Nebraska rigged bids on nine contracts between 2002 and 2012. In exchange, Sky provided him with cash and other perks.

The program manager, Jerry Hodgson, was sentenced in December to two years on probation. In recommending a sentence of probation for Sky, the government noted his health problems and the desire to avoid a sentencing disparity with Hodgson.

Affidavits filed to obtain search warrants in 2012 outlined much of the investigation. U.S. Army Special Agent Derek W. Lindbom wrote that an informant contacted the Army’s inspector general in 2010 to report that Hodgson returned contract bids to Sky Research with instructions on how to change the forms to win.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Scott Bradford said in a sentencing memorandum that Sky made some cash payments in Hodgson, and also paid for an Alaskan fishing expedition as well as meals and accommodations in Vietnam and Costa Rica.

“On almost every contract on which SRI worked with Hodgson, Hodgson told SRI what to bid; he provided the price structure,” Bradford wrote.

___

Follow Steven DuBois at twitter.com/pdxdub.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.