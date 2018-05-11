NEWARK, N.J. (AP) - Rapper Juelz Santana says he’s working on new music while under home confinement after authorities said he tried to bring a gun on a plane at Newark Liberty International Airport.
In federal court on Thursday, his lawyer entered a not guilty plea to charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and carrying a weapon on an aircraft. He could face up to 20 years in prison if convicted on both counts.
Santana told the Asbury Park Press he’s “not a bad guy.” He says he’s “praying for the best outcome.”
Authorities say airport security on March 9 found a loaded .38-caliber handgun and non-prescribed oxycodone pills in a carry-on bag containing Santana’s identification.
The 36-year-old, whose real name is LaRon James, lives in Totowa, New Jersey.
Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times is switching its third-party commenting system from Disqus to Spot.IM. You will need to either create an account with Spot.im or if you wish to use your Disqus account look under the Conversation for the link "Have a Disqus Account?". Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.