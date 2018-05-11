A former CIA contractor pleaded guilty Friday to unauthorized removing and retaining of classified materials, the Department of Justice announced.

Reynaldo Regis, 53, of Fort Washington, Maryland, searched classified databases without authorization during the time he worked as a CIA contractor between August 2006 and November 2016, according to court documents in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia. He then copied the classified data into his personal notebooks he stored at his home.

The Justice Department said it recovered roughly 60 notebooks containing classified information related to highly sensitive intelligence reports, disclosure of which could cause serious damage to national security.

Regis also lied to federal investigators about the classified documents during an interview, according to the Justice Department.

John Zwerling, an attorney for Regis, told Reuters that his client his a “decent man who served his country for many years with distinction.”

“He made a mistake — a serious mistake,” Mr. Zwerling said in the interview. “He has acknowledged it, he has pled guilty, he has accepted responsibility and he is now a convicted felon because of his mistake. He needs and wants to do what he can to move on with his life.”

Regis could face a maximum of five years in prison. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 21.

