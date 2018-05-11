London Mayor Sadiq Khan is under fire once again for prioritizing a ban on junk food advertising for the city’s transportation network while citizens grapple with a spate of stabbings.

A flood of negative social-media feedback greeted Mr. Khan on Friday as he unveiled a “package of measures” aimed at curbing childhood obesity. The policy was touted as a “great example” by former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, but panned in Mr. Khan’s Twitter feed.

“London has one of the highest childhood obesity rates in Europe, with 40% of children aged 10 & 11 overweight or obese,” Mr. Khan tweeted. “As part of a package of measures in our new London Food Strategy — we’re proposing to ban harmful junk food ads from the entire Transport for London network.”

Some of the immediate reactions included:

“Meanwhile, knife crime, shootings and you highlight obesity! Unreal.”

And also one of the highest knife crime. What are you going to do about that Mr Khan?”

“We also have a really high knife crime rate! Deal with the immediate issue at hand! Increase Stop and Search!”

Glad to see your priority is right for the youth of today: death by burger.”

“I’d want to be a lean London kid so I could run faster from all the other kids with knives.”

Mr. Khan elicited similar criticism in April after announcing de facto knife control measures as a means of dealing with surging murder rates.

BBC reported “between eight and 15 ‘knife crimes with injury’ on average each day in London.”

“Obesity has become a global epidemic, and children face a lifetime of health problems unless we take bolder steps to confront it,” countered Mr. Bloomberg via Twitter on Friday. “@MayorofLondon’s plan to ban junk food ads on the @TfL network sets a great example that other cities can learn from.”

Obesity has become a global epidemic, and children face a lifetime of health problems unless we take bolder steps to confront it. @MayorofLondon’s plan to ban junk food ads on the @TfL network sets a great example that other cities can learn from. https://t.co/LZHQiQchRO — Mike Bloomberg (@MikeBloomberg) May 11, 2018

London’s ad ban would prohibit companies like McDonald’s from promoting hamburgers, although images featuring salads would be allowed.

“Although adverts for full-sugar Coca-Cola would no longer be accepted under the plans, Diet Coke ads could still run,” added the U.K. Guardian.

Mr. Khan added that ignoring obesity concerns would be like turning a blind eye to a “ticking time bomb,” the newspaper reported.

London has one of the highest childhood obesity rates in Europe, with 40% of children aged 10 & 11 overweight or obese. As part of a package of measures in our new London Food Strategy — we’re proposing to ban harmful junk food ads from the entire Transport for London network. pic.twitter.com/PFfRCzlciy — Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) May 11, 2018

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.