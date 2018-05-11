London Mayor Sadiq Khan is under fire once again for prioritizing a ban on junk food advertising for the city’s transportation network while citizens grapple with a spate of stabbings.
A flood of negative social-media feedback greeted Mr. Khan on Friday as he unveiled a “package of measures” aimed at curbing childhood obesity. The policy was touted as a “great example” by former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, but panned in Mr. Khan’s Twitter feed.
“London has one of the highest childhood obesity rates in Europe, with 40% of children aged 10 & 11 overweight or obese,” Mr. Khan tweeted. “As part of a package of measures in our new London Food Strategy — we’re proposing to ban harmful junk food ads from the entire Transport for London network.”
Some of the immediate reactions included:
- “Meanwhile, knife crime, shootings and you highlight obesity! Unreal.”
- And also one of the highest knife crime. What are you going to do about that Mr Khan?”
- “We also have a really high knife crime rate! Deal with the immediate issue at hand! Increase Stop and Search!”
- Glad to see your priority is right for the youth of today: death by burger.”
- “I’d want to be a lean London kid so I could run faster from all the other kids with knives.”
Mr. Khan elicited similar criticism in April after announcing de facto knife control measures as a means of dealing with surging murder rates.
BBC reported “between eight and 15 ‘knife crimes with injury’ on average each day in London.”
“Obesity has become a global epidemic, and children face a lifetime of health problems unless we take bolder steps to confront it,” countered Mr. Bloomberg via Twitter on Friday. “@MayorofLondon’s plan to ban junk food ads on the @TfL network sets a great example that other cities can learn from.”
London’s ad ban would prohibit companies like McDonald’s from promoting hamburgers, although images featuring salads would be allowed.
“Although adverts for full-sugar Coca-Cola would no longer be accepted under the plans, Diet Coke ads could still run,” added the U.K. Guardian.
Mr. Khan added that ignoring obesity concerns would be like turning a blind eye to a “ticking time bomb,” the newspaper reported.
