JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - The Latest on the trial of a former Arizona lawmaker in the death of a man in Alaska (all times local):

10:30 a.m.

The widow of a man killed on a hunting and fishing trip in Alaska in 2016 says the outcome of the trial won’t bring her husband back.

Maria Gonzalez left the courtroom in tears after a jury Friday convicted a former Arizona lawmaker of first-degree murder in the death of her late husband, Duilio Antonio “Tony” Rosales. Her cries could be heard inside the courtroom.

The verdict against Mark Desimone was returned nearly two years to the day of the fatal shooting in southeast Alaska.

Desimone was ordered held without bond pending sentencing.

Desimone’s attorney did not dispute that he killed Rosales but argued that it was an accident, not murder.

Desimone moved to Alaska shortly before the shooting and did day labor at the jewelry store where Rosales worked.

9:50 a.m.

An Alaska jury has convicted a former Arizona lawmaker of first-degree murder in the death of a man on a hunting and fishing trip.

The jury in Juneau on Friday found Mark Desimone (dee-sih-MOHN) guilty in the 2016 death of Duilio Antonio “Tony” Rosales at a remote cabin site in southeast Alaska.

Desimone sat stone-faced as the verdict was read following jury deliberations that started Thursday.

Both men worked at a jewelry store in Juneau, and were taking part in the trip organized by the store owner.

Witnesses heard shots and said they heard Desimone admit he shot Rosales, who had two bullet wounds to the back of his head.

A defense lawyer said the shooting was accidental.

