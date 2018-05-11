Sen. Tim Kaine announced Friday that he will vote against President Trump’s nominee for CIA director.

“There have been many casualties of the war against terrorism; among them was the moral judgment by those in our government who were complicit in the use of torture. Gina Haspel has served this country with dedication and patriotism during a difficult chapter in our nation’s history. But based on my review of classified and unclassified information as well as her testimony this week, I believe her role in the Agency’s use of torture and efforts to destroy evidence of it was neither minor nor incidental,” Mr. Kaine, Virginia Democrat, said in a statement.

Ms. Haspel’s nomination has come under fire for her ties to enhanced interrogation techniques used by the agency in the aftermath of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. She testified before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Wednesday on the issue, but some senators said she left them with more questions.

“Torture is inhumane and counter to American values, and I echo my colleague John McCain’s disappointment in Gina Haspel’s failure to condemn it as immoral during her hearing,” he added.

Mr. McCain, Arizona Republican, will not vote in the process since he is home battling cancer, but urged colleagues not to support Ms. Haspel after listening to her during the hearing.

