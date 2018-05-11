President Trump spoke Friday with Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, thanking him for hosting the upcoming summit between the president and North Korea leader Kim Jong-un.

The June 12 talks between Mr. Trump and Mr. Kim on denuclearizing the Korean peninsula are being held in Singapore because it is neutral ground and can ensure the safety of both sides.

“President Trump thanked Prime Minister Lee for his willingness to host President Trump’s June 12 meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un,” said the White House in a statement.

The leader also discussed regional security dynamics in the Indo-Pacific region, said the statement.

“President Trump and Prime Minister Lee reaffirmed the relationship between the United States and Singapore, which has been one of the United States’ closest partnerships in Asia for more than 50 years,” it said. “President Trump said that he looks forward to seeing Prime Minister Lee in Singapore soon.”

