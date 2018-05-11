The Veterans of Foreign Wars sent an email Friday prematurely announcing the death of Sen. John McCain, Arizona Republican, a longtime member of his local VFW Post.

“VFW Remembers Sen. John McCain,” reads the subject line of a mass email received by reporters Friday.

“WASHINGTON (Month xx, 2018),” the body of the actual email began. “The 1.7 million-member Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States and its Auxiliary are saluting the life of one of their own, U.S. Sen. John S. McCain III, who died (today/yesterday) after battling brain cancer.”

The press release was drafted to be used after Mr. McCain’s actual passing and was mistakenly sent out by the VFW’s public affairs division, the veterans group told The Washington Times.

“It was a mistake, and for that I apologize to all recipients and most especially to the McCain family,” said Joe Davis, VFW director of communications.

Mr. McCain, 81, was diagnosed last year with an aggressive form of brain cancer, glioblastoma, and is recovering in Arizona from recent treatment and surgery. His family has been making arrangements for his funeral and have asked former Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama to deliver eulogies at the event, multiple news outlets reported this month.

Mr. McCain served in the U.S. Navy prior to seeking office, and he held the rank of captain when he retired in 1981. He subsequently was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 1982 and is currently serving his sixth consecutive term in the U.S. Senate.

Mr. McCain has been a member of VFW Post 7401 in Chandler, southeast of Phoenix, for 32 years, according to the veterans group.

