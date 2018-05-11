The White House on Friday called out Iran’s special forces Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps for spreading terror and political unrest though the Middle East, urging America’s allies to help confront the regime in Tehran.

“Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) pours resources into exporting destabilizing influence throughout the Middle East, even as the Iranian people are victims of a struggling economy,” the White House said in a statement.

President Trump withdrew the U.S. from the Iran nuclear deal Tuesday and reimposed economic sanctions on Tehran.

He is looking for international support from France, Germany and the U.K. to rein in Iran. But those countries, which helped negotiate the Obama-era nuke deal, want to hold the deal together.

“Already this week, the IRGC has fired rockets at Israeli citizens, and Iran’s proxies in Yemen have launched a ballistic missile at Riyadh,” said the White House statement. “These actions are further proof that the Iranian regime’s reckless actions pose a severe threat to regional peace and security. It is time for responsible nations to bring pressure on Iran to change this dangerous behavior.”

