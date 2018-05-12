CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) - Activists are rallying in Massachusetts this weekend to demand more affordable insulin.

The Boston Chapter of the Right Care Alliance, a coalition of patients, health care professionals and community members, is rallying in Cambridge on Saturday to call for an end to what they call “insulin profiteering.”

The coalition says price increases have made an essential drug unaffordable for many with diabetes and resulted in unnecessary deaths. Organizers say the average cost of insulin in the U.S. has tripled in the last 10 years, and it costs a person with Type 1 diabetes an average of $1,000 per month for insulin and supplies.

Speakers include Dr. Michelle Morse, a global health equity expert at the Brigham and Women’s Hospital, as well as patients and mothers of children with diabetes.

