HENNIKER, N.H. (AP) — Julian Castro is sparking more speculation that he’s gearing up for a run for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.

The former San Antonio, Texas mayor and Housing and Urban Development secretary under President Barack Obama told AP Saturday that he’ll decide on a White House run after the midterm elections, adding he’ll make a decision by the end of the year.

Castro was in the first-in-the-nation primary state to deliver the commencement address at New England College in Henniker.

Castro is one of four Democratic White House hopefuls in Granite State this weekend. Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti gives a commencement speech Sunday at Southern New Hampshire University.

Congressman John Delaney of Maryland and former Missouri Secy. of State Jason Kander are also in the state.

