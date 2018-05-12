HENNIKER, N.H. (AP) — Julian Castro is sparking more speculation that he’s gearing up for a run for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.
The former San Antonio, Texas mayor and Housing and Urban Development secretary under President Barack Obama told AP Saturday that he’ll decide on a White House run after the midterm elections, adding he’ll make a decision by the end of the year.
Castro was in the first-in-the-nation primary state to deliver the commencement address at New England College in Henniker.
Castro is one of four Democratic White House hopefuls in Granite State this weekend. Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti gives a commencement speech Sunday at Southern New Hampshire University.
Congressman John Delaney of Maryland and former Missouri Secy. of State Jason Kander are also in the state.
Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times is switching its third-party commenting system from Disqus to Spot.IM. You will need to either create an account with Spot.im or if you wish to use your Disqus account look under the Conversation for the link "Have a Disqus Account?". Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.