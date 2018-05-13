TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) - Florida Gov. Rick Scott is visiting Israel and will be on hand for the opening of the U.S. embassy in Jerusalem.

Scott was scheduled to leave late Saturday for his trip. He is expected to return on Tuesday. John Tupps, a spokesman for Scott, said that Scott’s chief of staff is accompanying the Republican governor on the visit.

Scott backed the decision of President Donald Trump to shift the U.S. embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. The move has ignited Palestinian protests and raised fears of a further outbreak of violence.

Trump’s daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner will preside over the embassy ceremony on Monday.

Scott has previously made two official trips to Israel, including a trade mission last December. His trip is being paid by the state.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.