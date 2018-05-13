MIAMI — A Miami city commissioner is being called a racist after comparing an Asian-American commissioner’s haircut to that of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s.

The Miami Herald reports that Commissioner Joe Carollo told Commissioner Ken Russell he was fond of his “Kim Jung Un,” referring to his recent haircut.

Carollo then asked Russell if the haircut was to support President Donald Trump’s plans to meet with Kim or a protest against it.

Russell later criticized Carollo on Twitter, saying that racist humor is unacceptable.

Russell tweeted that people have made Asian jokes around him since he was a kid, adding, “Wasn’t funny then. Not funny now.”

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.