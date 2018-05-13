Unlike the path taken by President Obama with the Iran nuclear deal, a top Trump administration official said Sunday the White House is open to submitting any denuclearization deal with North Korea to the Senate for formal approval.

“It’s entirely possible we’d proceed that way,” White House national security adviser John Bolton told CNN’s “State of the Union” program. “We’re still thinking about different alternatives. I wouldn’t want to foreclose the president’s options.”

“But it’s been one of the criticisms of the Iran nuclear deal, to be sure, that a deal of that level of consequence was not given to the Senate as many people think the Constitution provided,” he concluded.

Mr. Trump is set to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un next month in Singapore amid a push to secure a historic deal with the reclusive nation. The White House has maintained that any potential deal must center on North Korea fully giving up its nuclear program.

Submitting any deal to the Senate for approval would add a great deal of weight to the agreement, and would prevent Mr. Trump’s successor from easily scrapping it.

The Obama administration’s decision to skip congressional approval on the Iran deal has allowed Mr. Trump to much more easily pull out of the pact.

