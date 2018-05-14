Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said Monday that President Trump’s new drug plan would use “free market solutions” to lower costs for patients, particularly seniors.

“Key elements here are bringing better negotiation to the Medicare drug program,” Mr. Azar said on Fox Business.

The plan, American Patients First, would make changes to the government program that could include listing drug prices in advertising and reforming rebates structures. Drug companies stock took a hit leading up to Mr. Trump’s speech on Friday when he introduced this plan.

“I don’t really buy into the pharma rhetoric here that you take one penny out of their profit and somehow innovation’s gonna go away completely,” said Mr. Azar, who is also former drug company executive.

He said the reforms will take some time, but the administration will look to Congress for help in some of these new measures.

