WASHINGTON — A congressman had a minor stroke within a few hours of leaving the funeral of a county executive in Maryland.

The Washington Post reported Monday that spokesman Matt Verghese says Rep. Anthony G. Brown (D-Md.) is expected to make a full recovery.

His office said in a statement that Brown had experienced dizziness and nausea shortly after returning home from the funeral of Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz. His wife, Karmen Walker Brown, called 911.

The newspaper says the first-term-congressman was taken to University of Maryland Prince George’s Hospital Center, admitted for two nights and released Sunday. The 56-year-old is recovering at home and has not set a definite date for his return to Capitol Hill.

Brown was elected to Congress in 2016 after winning a six-way Democratic primary.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.