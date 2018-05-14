MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The state Department of Justice has again concluded that secretly recorded videos of a Democratic activist reveal no evidence of election fraud.

Conservative activist James O’Keefe released footage in October 2016 of a Wisconsin-based liberal operative appearing to say he arranged for people to incite violence at Donald Trump rallies.

The DOJ concluded in January 2017 that the videos don’t show any evidence of wrongdoing.

O’Keefe accused Attorney General Brad Schimel of not seriously investigating. Days later Schimel said the investigation was still ongoing.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Monday it had obtained investigatory reports that show the probe ended on May 2 with no crimes substantiated.

DOJ spokesman Johnny Koremenos didn’t immediately reply to an email from The Associated Press seeking comment.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.