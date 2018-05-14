President Trump touted the opening of the new U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem on Monday as tensions in the region escalated over the decision.

“U.S. Embassy opening in Jerusalem will be covered live on @FoxNews & @FoxBusiness. Lead up to 9:00 A.M. (eastern) event has already begun. A great day for Israel!” Mr. Trumptweeted.

Mr. Trump made the choice to move the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem in December following through on his campaign promise. The decision angered Palestinians who also claim ownership over the eastern part of the city. Protests were already ongoing ahead of the May 14 anniversary of the establishment of Israel.

The embassy in Tel Aviv, where most other countries have their diplomatic offices in Israel, will remain open as the office continues to move to Jerusalem. The new embassy will be inside an existing consulate until the U.S. finds a larger office space in the city.

