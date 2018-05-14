Missouri state prosecutors have dropped their criminal case against the Republican governor.

Gov. Eric Greitens had been accused of invasion of privacy for taking a nude picture of the woman with whom he’d been having an affair.

According to ABC News, prosecutors still want charges brought against the governor, but want a special prosecutor to bring them later.

Prosecutors have acknowledged not having the supposed picture.

Mr. Greitens has called the case a “witch hunt” and rebuffed resignation demands from lawmakers on both sides of the aisle in Jefferson City.

The governor acknowledged having an extramarital affair with his hairdresser but, according to the woman, he surreptitiously took a cellular-phone photo of her while bound and blindfolded and told her that it’d be released if she ever talked.

Missouri law defines a felony invasion of privacy as occurring whenever a compromising photo is taken “in a manner that allows access to that image via computer.” Prosecutors said the mere taking of a cell-phone photo meets that definition.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.