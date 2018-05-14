ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) - The Alaska Railroad says flooding and overflows of ice have interrupted train service north of Talkeetna.

Service has been shut down since Saturday.

Ice jams on the Susitna River that caused flooding have broken up but floodwater pushed a wall of ice as high as 8 feet (2.4 meters) onto the track and surrounding area.

Ice pushed nearly 1,000 feet (305 meters) of track off track bed by more than 25 feet in some areas.

Flooding also scoured track bed ballast.

The railroad says heavy equipment crews are removing ice, re-setting track and filling gaps in ballast.

The railroad expects to reopen its main line for freight by late Tuesday and passenger service by Wednesday for the first Denali Star daily summer train service between Anchorage, Denali and Fairbanks.

