WASHINGTON — Former Nevada Sen. Harry Reid is recovering after undergoing surgery Monday to remove a cancerous tumor from his pancreas.
The 78-year-old Reid will undergo chemotherapy.
Reid’s family says he is in good spirits and resting with his family. They say doctors caught the tumor early during a routine screening and his prognosis is good.
The former Senate Democratic leader declined to seek re-election in 2016 after more than three decades in Congress. He suffered an accident in 2015 that left him blind in one eye.
Nevada’s longest-serving senator helped propel the passage of President Barack Obama’s signature health care law, blocked the development of a nuclear waste dump in Nevada and built a well-organized Democratic machine in the state.
Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times is switching its third-party commenting system from Disqus to Spot.IM. You will need to either create an account with Spot.im or if you wish to use your Disqus account look under the Conversation for the link "Have a Disqus Account?". Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.