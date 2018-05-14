JERUSALEM — On a day of surreal, split-screen contrasts, the prime minister of Israel and the daughter of President Trump headlined a celebration of the opening of a U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem while just miles away more than 50 Palestinians were killed in the deadliest protests against Israeli occupation in years.

U.S. officials and the government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tried to keep the focus squarely on the hugely symbolic embassy relocation from Tel Aviv, blaming the violence on the militant Palestinian Hamas faction and saying the embassy move was a concrete sign of Washington’s support of Israeli legitimacy and a recognition of Israel’s claim to the divided holy city as its rightful capital.

“Today we keep our promise to the American people and extend to Israel the same right we extend to every other nation, the right to designate its capital city,” U.S. Ambassador David Friedman told Monday’s star-studded ceremony, with first daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband, senior White House aide Jared Kushner, in attendance.

President Trump told the gathering by video hook-up from the White House, said the day was “a long time coming.”

But the mood in the white-tented space where 800 guests had gathered could not fully block out the violence and bloodshed erupting nearby, or totally dim the furious reaction from parts of the Arab world. Palestinian protesters burned tires, threw rocks and dragging away parts of the barbed-wire border fence separating Israel from the Gaza Strip, infuriated that the embassy relocation came just a day before the traditional annual commemoration of what they call the “Catastrophe” — Israel’s establishment as a state in the region.

Turkey announced it was recalling its ambassador to Washington to protest the move, and the 57-nation Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the world’s largest Muslim organization, denounced the U.S. embassy move as “an attack on the historical, legal, natural and national rights of the Palestinian people.”

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, who has already boycotted peace talks Mr. Kushner was trying to mediate, said Monday the embassy amounted to an “illegal settlement” and said he “will not accept” any peace deal proposed by the Trump administration.

U.S. officials say privately they had been heartened by the relatively muted early reaction to Mr. Trump’s December announcement of the embassy relocation, long a flashpoint in Israeli-Arab relations. But the flare-up of violence and bloodshed that accompanied Monday’s ceremony forced many to issue statements condemning the Netanyahu government’s handling of the situation.

All told, Palestinian officials said, 55 protesters were killed and more than 1,000 injured in Monday’s protests.

Israeli defense officials said the army used airstrikes and tank fire Monday against Hamas targets in Gaza after squads of gunmen opened fire and tried to plant bombs along the border. The Trump administration repeatedly refused to blame Israel to the casualties, saying Hamas had provoked the violence in a bid to foment instability.

“The responsibility for these tragic deaths rests solely with Hamas,” said White House Deputy Press Secretary Raj Shah. “Their cynical exploitation of these issues is what is leading to these deaths.”

Mr. Shah said the violence and deaths Monday did not signal the U.S.-sponsored peace deal, still being formulated, had derailed.

“I don’t think it hurts the peace plan,” he said. “The peace plan will be introduced at the appropriate time.”

But Marine Corps security forces were increased at American embassies in Turkey and Jordan, as well as the old U.S. embassy site in Tel Aviv and other U.S. diplomatic installations in the Middle East ahead of Monday’s official transfer. U.S. officials said.

Officials at the Pentagon and Marine Corps headquarters in Quantico confirmed the State Department’s request for additional security as a result of the “heightened threat environment’ posed to American diplomats in the region, Defense Department spokesman Maj. Adrian Rankine-Galloway said.

Celebratory mood

It was a starkly different mood away at the embassy celebration, which the Netanyahu government clearly saw as a validation of its hard-line defense of Israel’s security and its cultivation of Mr. Trump. Both Israel and the Palestinians see Jerusalem as their capital, and previous U.S. presidents have gone back on promises to move the U.S. Embassy from Tel Aviv citing fears it could pre-judge a final deal between the two sides — and possibly make a negotiated deal out of reach.

“While presidents before him have backed down from their pledge to move the American embassy once in office, this president delivered,” Mr. Kushner told the assembled guests. “Because when President Trump makes a promise, he keeps it.”

Mr. Kushner rejected the idea that the embassy relocation undermined the prospects for a deal between Israel and the Palestinians.

“The United States recognizes the sensitivity surrounding Jerusalem, a city that means so much to so many,” he said. ” … Jerusalem must remain a city that brings people of all faiths together.”

But the evidence of a strong bond between the Netanyahu government and the Trump administration was not hard to find at the embassy’s opening celebration.

Guests at what had been a U.S. consulate officer were handed red and blue baseball caps marking the occasion, the U.S. Marines presented their colors and a large video screen featured the American flag and a montage of Israeli and U.S. leaders meeting throughout the years.

Mr. Netanyahu told the festive gathering that Mr. Trump was simply recognizing reality in carrying out a promise made by previous U.S. presidents to move the embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

“The truth is that Jerusalem has been and always will be the capital of the Jewish people, the capital of the Jewish state,” he said.

The new embassy building is located on the border between mostly Jewish West Jerusalem and Palestinian East Jerusalem in an area of the city that once formed the dividing line between Israel and Jordan before 1967. The American delegation included Treasury Secretary Stephen Mnuchin and a congressional delegation that included Republican lawmakers such as Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas.

It’s a rare foreign policy move by President Trump that won significant support from Democratic lawmakers, including Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York, who called it “long overdue.”

“Every nation should have the right to choose its capital,” said Mr. Schumer in a statement. “I sponsored legislation to do this two decades ago, and I applaud President Trump for doing it.” He did not attend the Jerusalem ceremony.

Protests had begun in the morning with burning tires at points along the Gaza Strip border with Israel. Thousands gathered and listened to speeches conveyed via loud speakers in Gaza City. Near the Jabalya refugee camp thousands of Palestinians gathered and attempted to cut one of the fences between Gaza and Israel.

In Jerusalem itself, hundreds of Palestinians and Jews gathered to protest the embassy move, tussling with police near the site of the new embassy.

Ayman Odeh, the leader of the Joint List, a coalition of most Arab parties in the Israeli Knesset, condemned the violence. “Anyone who believes in justice must hold Israel to account for this brutal crime,” he tweeted. The office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights also expressed concern over the “shocking killing” in Gaza.

By nightfall on Monday the clashes were mostly confined to Gaza.

In East Jerusalem neighborhoods there was quiet and many residents appeared to go about their usual workday. Similarly, the Palestinian leadership in the West Bank has been cautious about supporting the rallies in Gaza, fearing that protests might get out of hand. Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas announced three days of mourning for those killed in Gaza and declared a general strike in the West Bank to begin Tuesday.

