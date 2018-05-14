First lady Melania Trump underwent treatment for a kidney condition Monday and will like remain hospitalized for the rest of the week, the White House said.

Mrs. Trump, 48, “underwent an embolization procedure to treat a benign kidney condition,” the White House said in a statement. “The procedure was successful and there were no complications.”

She will likely remain at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for the rest of the week. Embolization is generally described as the blockage of a blood vessel.

“The first lady looks forward to a full recovery so she can continue her work on behalf of children everywhere,” the White House said.

