The Senate confirmed two more of President Trump’s judicial nominees to the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday.

In a 90-0 vote, Michael Scudder, a Chicago-based lawyer, was cleared and Amy St. Eve, a judge for the Northern District of Illinois, was confirmed by a 91-0 vote.

The Senate plans to vote on the confirmation of two other judicial nominees, one for the 6th and one for the 10th circuit, on Tuesday in a push by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Kentucky Republican, to reshape the federal bench.

If the Senate also confirms Mr. Trump’s two nominees on Tuesday, he will have had 21 judges confirmed to the circuit courts since his inauguration.

Mr. Trump already placed two other nominees on the 7th Circuit since taking office, which will now have nine active judges appointed by Republican presidents compared to only two active judges appointed by Democrats.

Michael Brennan was confirmed last week, while Amy Coney Barrett was confirmed in October to the court.

As of Monday, he’s placed four new judges on both the 7th and 5th circuits, three new picks on the 6th and 8th circuits, two on the 11th circuit and one on the 3rd, 1st and D.C. circuit courts.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.