Rep. Mike Kelly said Monday that the divisive exchange between him and Rep. Maxine Waters last week shows how Democrats are dividing Americans.

“There was a steady stream of Democrats coming to the microphone and constantly berating automobile dealers, automobile people. These are people that I know so well, love so well, and have worked with for so long,” Mr. Kelly, Pennsylvania Republican, said on Fox News.

The debate was over racial discrimination against consumers by automobile dealers. The House voted to roll back a Consumer Financial Protections Bureau rule meant to limit discrimination in distributing auto loans.

Ms. Waters, California Democrat, opposed the decision, saying there were obvious cases of discrimination in the industry, but Mr. Kelly pushed back on that comment, leading to a heated exchange about President Trump and race in America.

“I want you to know that I am more offended as an African-American woman than you will ever be,” Ms. Waters responded. “And this business about making America great again: It is your president that’s dividing this country.”







