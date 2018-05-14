LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Nearly two years after Democrats lost their only seat in Nebraska’s congressional delegation, two candidates are clamoring for the chance to win it back in a general election that could see strong Democratic gains across the country.

The Omaha-based 2nd Congressional District has changed party hands twice in the past two elections, and Democrats Brad Ashford and Kara Eastman are optimistic they can defeat first-term Republican U.S. Rep. Don Bacon. Democratic and independent voters will pick one as the party’s nominee in Tuesday’s primary election.

Ashford won the 2nd District seat in 2014 before Bacon defeated him two years later. Ashford says he would seek to build relationships with congressional Republicans as he did in his first term.

Eastman pitches herself as the progressive alternative, saying she would energize Democrats who will need to turn out in large numbers to unseat Bacon.

