The National Rifle Association cannot use the pseudonyms “John Doe” and “Jane Doe” to identify teenagers challenging Florida’s new gun law, a federal judge has ruled.

The gun rights group brought the action on behalf of 19-year-olds and tried to shield them from harassment by using the pseudonyms, National Public Radio reportedMonday.

But Judge Mark Walker said he’s bound by law to require the names be identified unless the case involved children or extremely personal information. He acknowledged the teens are facing a real risk of harassment, according to NPR.

The 19-year-olds are arguing Florida’s new law, which increased the age to purchase a firearm from 18-years-old to 21-years-old, is unconstitutional.

The NRA has one week to either release their names, or remove them from the lawsuit.

Jennifer Baker, an NRA spokesperson, told NPR the ruling was disappointing.

“Just as in Roe vs. Wade, individuals should be able to vindicate the Second Amendment without having to expose themselves to harassment and bullying,” Ms. Baker wrote in an email to NPR.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.