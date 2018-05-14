BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - A longtime North Dakota Republican activist is proposing a change to the state constitution that would explicitly bar non-U.S. citizens from voting in elections.
Gary Emineth, a candidate for the state Senate seat in Bismarck, submitted the proposed constitutional amendment to the Secretary of State’s office on Monday for review.
The North Dakota Constitution already defines a voter as a U.S. citizen. But Emineth says the wording is “ambiguous” and another section is proposed for clarity.
Secretary of State Al Jaeger says there have been some reports of non-U.S. citizens voting in North Dakota but nothing was ever proven.
The amendment’s supporters need to get signatures from at least 26,904 North Dakota voters by July 9 to put the measure on the November ballot.
