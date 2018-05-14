The Supreme Court cleared the way Monday for states to legalize sports betting within their borders in a ruling that could upend the country’s gambling scene.

The justices, in a 6-3 decision, ruled that a 1992 law that tried to limit the expansion of betting on sports put unconstitutional limits on states’ rights to determine their own path on gambling.

One major effect of the 1992 law had been its constriction of online sports betting — and the industry said Monday’s ruling has unshackled them.

“Today’s Supreme Court ruling is welcome news to the millions of Americans who currently wager $150 billion illegally each year through offshore, black-market bookies,” said Jason Robins, CEO of DraftKings. “States are now free to allow their residents to place mobile sports bets with licensed, trusted companies based in the U.S. and that pay taxes here.”

New Jersey’s legislature had enacted laws in 2012 and 2014 to legalize sports betting within its borders, but the National Collegiate Athletic Association and three major sports leagues challenged the move.

They argued the state’s legislation violated the 1992 Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act, approved by Congress and signed into law by President George H.W. Bush.

New Jersey said Congress’s restrictions amounted to an unconstitutional “commandeering” of the states by the federal government. The court’s majority agreed.

“As the Tenth Amendment confirms, all legislative power not conferred on Congress by the Constitution is reserved for the states,” wrote Justice Samuel A. Alito. “Absent from the list of conferred powers is the power to issue direct orders to the governments of the states.”

Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Stephen G. Breyer and Sonia Sotomayor dissented, arguing the court could have more narrowly tailored its ruling but instead took a “wrecking ball” to the federal law.

“Nor is there any doubt that Congress has power to regulate gambling on a nationwide basis,” Justice Ginsburg wrote.

Geoff Freeman, president of the American Gaming Association, said a majority of Americans wanted to see the federal ban on sports betting lifted, citing a Washington Post survey.

“Through smart, efficient regulation, this new market will protect consumers, preserve the integrity of the games we love, empower law enforcement to fight illegal gambling, and generate new revenue for states, sporting bodies, broadcasters and many others,” he said.

Andrew Brandt, a law professor at Villanova University, counts 18 states that had already introduced legislation to legalizing gambling and he expects more to follow.

He said the country’s sports leagues have sent mixed messages for months, but he said they are secretly happy to have lost the case, because they can now figure out ways to harness gamblers’ intense interest in their sports.

“The bottom line is that all commissioners and sports leagues know this: the fan engagement from gambling is (literally) gold. Question is how they leverage that,” Mr. Brandt tweeted.

Mr. Robins said states with legislatures still in session could be ready to legalize sports betting ahead of the NFL season later this year.

“Our job is to be ready. No matter when it is, we will be ready as soon as the regulations and laws are in place,” Mr. Robins said.

