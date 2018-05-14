SALT LAKE CITY — The driver of a Tesla electric car that hit a Utah fire department vehicle over the weekend says the car’s semi-autonomous Autopilot mode was engaged at the time of the crash.

Police in the Salt Lake City suburb of South Jordan said Monday the driver also said in an interview that she was looking at her phone before the accident.

The 28-year-old woman broke her foot when her car hit a fire truck stopped at a red light while going 60 mph.

The driver of the fire department vehicle suffered minor whiplash and was not taken to a hospital.

Tesla co-founder Elon Musk said on Twitter that it was “super messed up” that an incident involving his company was receiving significant attention, while thousands of auto accidents a year are regularly ignored.

He said the “actually amazing” thing is how little the driver was injured despite her high speed.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.