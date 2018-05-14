WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) - The Latest on Democratic convention to pick 5th Congressional District nominee (all times local):

10:15 p.m.

Former lieutenant governor candidate Mary Glassman has narrowly won the Connecticut Democratic endorsement for the congressional seat currently held by Democratic U.S. Rep. Elizabeth Esty in a nationally watched race.

Glassman edged 2016 national teacher of the year Jahana Hayes by a delegate vote of 173 to 167 Monday night at the Democratic 5th Congressional District convention in Waterbury. Hayes won the initial tally, but several delegates in New Britain, where Glassman grew up, changed their votes at the last minute and gave the nomination to Glassman.

Hayes automatically qualified to run against Glassman in the August primary.

Glassman won the 2006 Democratic primary for lieutenant governor but lost in the general election that year.

Esty announced last month that she wouldn’t seek re-election amid criticism over her handling of sexual harassment complaints against her former chief of staff.

____

9:40 p.m.

Connecticut Democrats have cast their first vote to pick a nominee for the congressional seat currently held by U.S. Rep. Elizabeth Esty, but none of the candidates received a majority as required and a second vote will be needed.

Democrats in the 5th Congressional District are meeting in Waterbury Monday night. Esty announced she would not seek a fourth term in response to criticism of her handling of sexual harassment complaints against her former chief of staff.

Former Simsbury First Selectman Mary Glassman won the first round of voting, getting 149 of the 340 delegate votes. Political newcomer Jahana Hayes, the 2016 national teacher of the year, came in second with 132, followed by New Britain Alderman Manny Sanchez with 57. The nominee must win 171 votes.

Republicans on Friday endorsed Manny Santos, an analyst with the United Health Care Group.

___

10:45 a.m.

Democrats are huddling in Waterbury to select a nominee for the Congressional seat currently held by U.S. Rep. Elizabeth Esty.

Esty announced that she would not seek a fourth term representing the 5th Congressional District in western Connecticut in response to criticism of her handling of sexual harassment complaints against her former chief of staff.

Several Democrats are seeking the party’s endorsement, including Jahana Hayes of Wolcott, the 2016 national teacher of the year; New Britain Alderman Manny Sanchez; and former Simsbury First Selectman Mary Glassman.

Republicans on Friday endorsed Manny Santos, an analyst with the United Health Care Group. But retired university professor Ruby O’Neill is planning to challenge Santos in the Aug. 14 primary.

The Democrats’ convention will be held Monday at Crosby High School in Waterbury.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.