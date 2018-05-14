The opening of the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem on Monday came amid violence-marred protests by Palestinian groups.

The violence at the Gaza border left 41 Palestinians dead and over 1,600 injured, according to an ABC News report.

Protests were already set to take place as the anniversary of the establishment of Israel is also this week.

President Trump made the decision in December to move the embassy from Tel Aviv, where the rest of the international community have their embassies, as a symbol of support for Israel. The country calls Jerusalem its capital, but Palestinians also claim part of the city as their own.

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised the U.S. for making a stand for his country and moving the embassy to Jerusalem.

“President Trump, by recognizing history you have made history,” Mr. Netanyahu said during the opening ceremony. “Today, today the embassy of the most powerful nation on earth, our greatest ally, the United States of America, today it’s embassy opened here.”

In attendance at the ceremony were Mr. Trump’s daughter and adviser Ivanka Trump and son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin was also present. The congressional delegation included Republican Sens. Ted Cruz, Mike Lee, Lindsey Graham and Dean Heller.

Mr. Trump recorded a video message that was played at the ceremony.

“As I said in December, our greatest hope is for peace,” Mr. Trump said the video address. “The United States remains fully committed to facilitating a lasting peace agreement and we continue to support the status quo at Jerusalem’s holy sites, including at the Temple Mount.”

The embassy in Tel Aviv will still be open as the offices move to Jerusalem.

