The Associated Press announced a new voter survey on Tuesday to replace traditional in-person exit polls.

The wire service says it has been concerned with the accuracy of the exit polling and it wanted a new system for the upcoming election cycle. In 2016, the exit poll was far more favorable to Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton despite then-candidate Donald Trump’s eventual win.

The new VoteCast service, developed with NORC at the University of Chicago, will use a combination of online and telephone surveys conducted four days ahead of Election Day until the polls close, according to the AP. This is meant to allow for results from every state as well as more details on voters’ opinions in the hopes of providing more accurate and reliable information.

The AP said it tested its new system in three statewide elections last year, including the Senate election in Alabama. The poll predicted that Democrat Doug Jones would beat Republican Roy Moore by a margin of 50 to 47 percent. The actual margin was 50 to 48 percent.

