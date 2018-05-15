BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore’s mayor has announced the city’s police commissioner has resigned after being charged with failing to pay his taxes.

Mayor Catherine Pugh said Tuesday she’s accepted the resignation of Darryl De Sousa.

The U.S. attorney’s office has alleged that De Sousa “willfully failed to file a federal return for tax years 2013, 2014 and 2015.” He was a salaried employee of the Baltimore Police Department in each of those years.

He faces up to one year in prison and a $25,000 fine for each of the three misdemeanor counts.

De Sousa’s attorney, Steven Silverman, has said federal prosecutors didn’t give his client a chance to offer an explanation or to file late tax returns before they brought criminal charges against him.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.