Rep. Devin Nunes said Tuesday that he wants to find out how the Department of Justice decided a special counsel was necessary to investigate the Trump campaign.

“What we’re trying to do is get the documents to figure out … what methods were used to open this counter-intelligence investigation,” Mr. Nunes, California Republican, said on Fox News.

The congressman said that testimony from Fusion GPS founder Glenn Simpson indicated there was a source within the Trump campaign leaking information for the unverified dossier. He added that the whole situation looks bad for the Justice Department and could even suggest they were setting Mr. Trump up.

“They never should have opened a counter-intelligence investigation into a political party,” Mr. Nunes said.

